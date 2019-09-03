First Bitcoin Capital Corp.: First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF) Announces its New Division: First Bitcoin Incubator; Completes Services and Equity Exchange with DigitalAMN (OTC:DATI)

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / FIRST BITCOIN CAPITAL CORP (OTC PINK: BITCF) ("the Company") a prolific generator of more than 100 unique cryptocurrencies and developer of blockchain-powered technologies is proud to announce the launch of its new division First Bitcon Incubator. The purpose of the incubator is to provide funding, publicity, mentorship, and other services to help develop early-stage startups in the blockchain industry in exchange for equity and cryptocurrency.

First Bitcoin Incubator

According to KPMG, 2018 saw over $300 billion volume in acquisitions, buyouts, and IPOs for investment-backed companies:

https://assets.kpmg/content/dam/kpmg/xx/pdf/2019/01/kpmg-venture-pulse-q4-2018.pdf

Most investors, however, lack access to this important and growing segment of the blockchain economy. Further, although startup investments can potentially yield high returns, they are also riskier than normal investments. The main benefit First Bitcoin Incubator offers is a way for BITCF shareholders to gain exposure to a portfolio of startups without the risks and restrictions associated with direct individual startup investment. Another benefit is that by focusing on the growing blockchain industry, liquidity can be realized earlier through the generation and sale of cryptocurrencies than would be possible through traditional funding models.

Incubators and accelerators are playing an increasingly important role in the startup ecosystem, providing entrepreneurs help with the fundraising, partnerships, networking, advice, and vetting needed to expand their businesses. According to a report by Gust, accelerators and incubators invested over $200 million in 11,000 startups in 2016, with 178 exits for the year:

http://gust.com/accelerator_reports/2016/global

As a publicly traded company, First Bitcoin offers startups the additional benefit of introducing its portfolio companies to its network of over 10,000 shareholders and potential investors following the stock. Access to this network could be particularly valuable to startups looking to create awareness for their products or doing crowdfunding campaigns.

To learn more about First Bitcoin Incubator's unique portfolio of startups or to apply to the program, visit:

https://firstbitcoin.io/incubator

Greg Rubin, the Company's Chief Executive Officer stated, "Along with our strategic alliance with DigitalAMN, our new incubator allows us to combine cryptocurrency investing (such as BIT) into the ventures we chose to help develop."



First Bitcoin and DigitalAMN Completed the Services and Equity Exchange Agreement which resulting in BITCF owning $500,000 worth of DATI's convertible preferred and DATI owning 1 Billion First BITcoin cryptocurrency (COIN:BIT). This transaction can be seen here:

http://explorer.bitcf.net/tx/48bb3c32c7ece4aa8e79e7f9221f977c5c36a91a97ef422e05d238fa90e9c50e



About First Bitcoin Capital Corp

First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF) began developing digital currencies, proprietary blockchain technologies, and the digital currency exchange - www.CoinQX.com (in Beta) in early 2014. We saw this step as a tremendous opportunity to create further shareholder value by leveraging management's experience in developing and managing complex blockchain technologies and in developing new types of digital assets. Being the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company, we provide our shareholders with diversified exposure to digital cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company began developing its own blockchain and cryptocurrency called First Bitcoin (COIN:BIT) in 2016. Recently the Company updated the BIT wallet and added more functionality. Users are able to generate BIT through the processes of POW and POS mining. The First Bitcoin cryptocurrency has a current supply of 20,707,629,255 BIT. It is currently trading on LIVECOIN.net with its explorer at www.explorer.bitcf.net

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/first-bitcoin/

Contact us via: info@firstbitcoin.io or visit www.firstbitcoin.io

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.





