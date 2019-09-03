

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower on Tuesday and the pound hovered near a three-year low against the dollar as MPs opposed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepare their bid to delay Brexit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 13 points, or 0.18 percent, at 7,268 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.



Ryanair fell 1.4 percent despite the airline reporting an 8 percent rise in group traffic for the month of August.



Ferguson, a specialist distributor of plumbing and heating products, jumped 2.3 percent after announcing its intention to demerge its U.K. operations.



Restaurant Group plunged 11.5 percent as it posted a loss for the first six months of 2019 after the unpopular Wagamama purchase.



Tesco dropped 1.4 percent as Lloyds Banking Group agreed to buy its mortgage book in a £3.8bn deal.



In economic releases, U.K. construction sector contracted for the fourth consecutive month in August as new work declined the most in over ten years, leading business optimism to plummet to over a decade-low, data from IHS Markit's purchasing managers' survey showed.



The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Total Activity Index fell to 45 from 45.3 in July. Economists had forecast a modest improvement in the reading to 45.9.



