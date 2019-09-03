

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as British PM faced a showdown in Parliament over Brexit and investors waited for more clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.



British PM Boris Johnson will call a general election for October 14th if he loses a Commons vote later today aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit.



Investors also kept an eye on the European Central Bank's meeting next week, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates to bolster growth.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.4 percent at 379.22 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was losing 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 percent.



Shares of Thyssenkrupp tumbled 3.2 percent. The German industrial company will be moved from the DAX to the smaller MDAX index on Wednesday.



Ryanair fell 1.4 percent despite the airline reporting an 8 percent rise in group traffic for the month of August.



Ferguson, a specialist distributor of plumbing and heating products, jumped 2.3 percent after announcing its intention to demerge its U.K. operations.



Restaurant Group plunged 11.5 percent as it posted a loss for the first six months of 2019 after the unpopular Wagamama purchase.



Tesco dropped 1.4 percent as Lloyds Banking Group agreed to buy its mortgage book in a £3.8bn deal.



