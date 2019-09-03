The "Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market is expected to reach US$ 432.58 Mn in 2027 from US$ 204.55 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising cases of the chronic diseases such as heart and respiratory diseases and COPD and lung cancer among the countries such as UK and Germany among the other countries.

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation's health care costs. According to one study, by 2035, approximately 2.5 million, or 17%, of people over 65 would have four or more chronic illnesses. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the Europe. For instance, according to The British Diabetic Association, by 2025, more than 5 million population will have diabetes in UK.

The obesity rates have been increasing rapidly in developed as well as developing economies across the globe. Factors such as, sedentary life and unhealthy lifestyle are considered to be the major factors for the rise in the number of obese individuals. As per data published by The Organisation for Economic Co-operation, (OECD), in 2015, around 19.5% of the adult population was obese. The prevalence has increases rapidly in the United Kingdom in the recent decade. Obesity levels are anticipated to be high in the Germany and England, consisting of around 34% and 35% of the population respectively by the end of 2030.

UK is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market across the Europe region through the forecast period attributed to the rising prevalence of the chronic diseases such as coronary heart disease. According to the British Heart Foundation recent data published in November 2018 stats that in the U.K., one in seven men and one in twelve women die sue to the coronary heart disease. In addition, in U.K. in every eight minute one death occurs sue to the coronary heart disease, approximately 2.3 million people suffers with the coronary heart diseases.

The geriatric population in the Europe in 2015 were approximate to 15% and is estimated to grow 22% by 2050, the elderly population in 2015 were approximate to the 17% and is expected to reach 27% by 2050, and similarly the data was given for the Asia Pacific which revealed that the geriatric population was near about 8% and is expected to double with 9% by 2050.

