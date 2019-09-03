Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-September-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.06p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 328.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 337.44p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---