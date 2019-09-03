The global strain gauges market size is poised to reach USD 67.93 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the large number of applications of strain gauges in various industries. In addition, the growing demand for medical devices and compatible strain gauges is anticipated to further boost the strain gauges market during the forecast period.

Torque transducers equipped with strain gauges are used in the preventive maintenance of rotating equipment in power plants, refineries, steel and cement mills, and automotive plants. Growing investments in industrial facilities have increased the demand for torque transducers and strain gauges to measure torque in rotating equipment. The expansion of production capacities by pharmaceutical, F&B, and electronics industries is increasing the adoption of HVAC systems, which is fueling the demand for strain gauges. Similarly, the increasing number of wastewater treatment plants with a large installed base of rotating equipment is creating a strong demand for strain gauges. Thus, the increasing number of applications of strain gauges across industries is one of the key drivers that will boost the growth of the global strain gauges market growth.

Furthermore, strain gauges are used in several medical devices. With an increasing global population, the incidence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and dental complications is also increasing. This, coupled with technological advances and increasing healthcare expenditure, is driving the demand for healthcare services and medical devices, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for strain gauges during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Spectris Plc

Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co. Ltd.

Vishay Precision Group Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Strain Gauges market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Force and torque measurement

Weighing and lifting equipment

Field testing

Aerospace and defense

Others

Key Regions for the Strain Gauges Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

