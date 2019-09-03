

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, with signs of rising OPEC and Russian oil output as well as lingering uncertainty over the Sino-U.S. trade dispute weighing on the commodity.



Benchmark Brent crude dropped nearly 1 percent to $58.09 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures were down 1.4 percent at $54.34 a barrel.



OPEC's output rose last month for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed bigger-than-planned cutbacks by the Saudis caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran.



Russia's oil output in August was slightly higher than levels agreed under OPEC+ output deal.



On the trade front, the U.S. imposed new tariffs on certain Chinese products worth $125 billion, prompting China to retaliate by rolling out higher levies targeting $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.



Despite the escalation in a tit-for-tat trade war between the two economic giants, U.S. President Donald Trump said that there is no change in trade talks with China, scheduled for later this month.



South Korea's economy expanded less than estimated during the second quarter as exports were revised down in light of the U.S.-China trade conflict and a growing economic conflict with Japan.



The Argentine government reimposed currency controls on Sunday, in a bid to keep dollars in the country and shore up the country's foreign currency reserves, as it tries to prop up its collapsing currency.



