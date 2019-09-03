Schrödinger and Qu Co today announced a business and scientific collaboration to advance the use of quantum mechanics on complex molecular systems using quantum computing hardware.

Quantum mechanical simulations have become a powerful tool to accelerate materials science and design, but executing the same computations on quantum computers so far remains at an early stage of development. By bringing together Qu Co's expertise in quantum computing and Schrödinger's deep knowledge and experience in applying quantum mechanics in real-world applications, the collaboration aims to advance the state of the art of quantum computing for quantum chemistry. The collaboration will also explore a hybrid computing framework that leverages the strengths of both quantum and conventional approaches to atomistic simulations.

"Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize our ability to solve important problems in materials sciences," said Mathew D. Halls, Vice President of Materials Science at Schrödinger. "We're particularly pleased to be working with Qu Co, which is strongly committed to advancing the field with the highest degree of scientific integrity. We look forward to learning from one another as we expand the real-world utility of quantum chemistry."

"We are committed to developing concrete, pragmatic solutions that demonstrate the utility of quantum computing for quantum chemistry, and we're delighted to partner with a team that shares this goal," said Benno Broer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Qu Co. "Together, we believe we can prove and then improve the value of quantum mechanics to solve challenging chemical problems for materials scientists across many industries."

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger's industry-leading computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design is deployed by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and electronics companies worldwide. In addition to this substantial and growing global business, Schrödinger has built a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets, held both internally and in partnerships, and has co-founded leading biotech companies, including Nimbus Therapeutics and Morphic Therapeutic. Schrödinger's significant and ongoing investment in basic research continues to drive advances in its computational platform. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has nearly 400 employees in its New York City headquarters and around the world. Visit schrodinger.com for more information.

About Qu Co

Qu Co is a quantum-software development firm started in 2017. Together with our corporate clients, we work on developing quantum-computational-chemistry and quantum-machine-learning algorithms and software, which we implement on the quantum-simulators and quantum-processors of our quantum-hardware partners like Rigetti, IBM and Microsoft. In their work, our postdoc-level quantum-developers are supported by an academic advisory board. For more information, you can visit www.quandco.com.

