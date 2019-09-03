Applied Graphene Materials plc to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Applied Graphene Materials plc (OTC PINK:APGMF), a leading innovator in the application of graphene in paints and coatings, composites and other functional materials, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Applied Graphene Materials plc

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) is a leading producer of graphene materials. The Group works in partnership with global customers in the coatings, composites, polymer and functional materials sectors to develop graphene dispersions that deliver enhancements and benefits for a wide range of applications.

With a strong pipeline of commercial partnerships, AGM is now gaining commercial momentum for its graphene products. The Group continues to strengthen its exceptional IP platform and has recently developed a range of environmentally-friendly water-based graphene systems for use in coatings applications.

The Group's proprietary bottom-up production processes are capable of producing high-quality graphene nanoplatelets using a continuous process. The manufacturing processes are based on sustainable, readily available raw material. Applied Graphene Materials owns the intellectual property and know-how behind these processes. AGM is listed on the LSE's AIM market.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

