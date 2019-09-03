Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest target market segmentation analysis for a CPG company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to efficiently segment their customers and devise targeted marketing strategies for them. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client efficiently utilize their marketing budget and enhance customer retention rate by 17%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005104/en/

Pricing pressures, investment volatility, and customer experience management hurdles are increasing challenges for companies operating in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. CPG companies are also facing difficulties in segmenting their target customers and personalizing strategies for them. Owing to such challenges, CPG companies are finding it vital to reinvent the way they engage with their customers. With target market segmentation analysis, CPG companies can segment their target customers into various categories and devise value maximization strategies to drive maximum sales.

In today's competitive marketplace, it becomes imperative for businesses to direct their marketing budget to attract lucrative customer segments. Our target market segmentation analysis can help you devise targeted marketing approaches to reach the right customer base. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge The client is a CPG company based out of Midwestern United States. The client's unstructured approach to sales and marketing resulted in huge losses for the company. Furthermore, the client witnessed an increase in customer churn rate by 21%.

They realized the need to personalize their marketing strategies and direct their marketing budget into the right channels. Also, they wanted to efficiently categorize their customers into various segments and cost-effectively target them. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering target market segmentation analysis.

Our target market segmentation analysis can help you gain data-driven insights to deliver profitable results. Contact us today.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering customer segmentation and needs analysis, our experts helped the client to understand the needs of their customers and segment them based on various characteristics such as age, gender, buying behavior, and spending patterns. Our experts also conducted a customer satisfaction analysis, where they analyzed the satisfaction level of their customers. This helped the client to prioritize customers based on their value for the brand.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's target market segmentation analysis helped the client to devise targeted marketing campaigns to drive sales. Also, they were able to improve customer experience and enhance customer retention rate by 17%.

Infiniti's target market segmentation analysis helped the client to:

Focus on the right marketing channel and drive sales

Efficiently engage with target customers and reduce the customer churn rate

Wondering how your business can benefit from our target market segmentation analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's target market segmentation analysis offered predictive insights on:

Identifying frequent customers and understanding products with the highest demand

Devising targeted marketing and sales strategies to attract lucrative customer segments

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005104/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us