The global HDPE pipes market size is poised to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in use of HDPE pipes in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the increasing demand for water supply is anticipated to further boost the HDPE pipes market during the forecast period.

HDPE pipes are used in end-user applications such as irrigation, water management, and energy generation. The use of HDPE pipes in the oil and gas industry is not new, however, the demand for HDPE pipes is growing significantly primarily due to their non-corrosive, leakage resistant, and abrasion-resistant properties. In addition, these pipes can withstand the harsh chemical environment and are a great cost-effective alternative to steel pipes used in the oil and gas industry. Moreover, HDPE Pipes are well tested for use in moderate-to-high temperature and pressure applications. Thus, the growth in awareness about the benefits of HDPE pipes has significantly driven the demand for HDPE pipes from the oil and gas industry over the past few years.

Furthermore, the global demand for water is increasing significantly owing to the rise in population, increase in industrial activities, changes in water consumption patterns and economic development. Construction activities, both commercial and residential, are growing with the increase in population. With the rise in new developments and construction activities, the demand for water will increase significantly. Thus, the increasing demand for water supply directly impacts the demand for HDPE pipes. All these factors are expected to boost the overall growth of the global HDPE pipes market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Georg Fischer Ltd.

IRPC Public Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

Polypipe Group Plc

Uponor Corp.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The HDPE Pipes market can be broadly categorized into the following application:

Water supply

Agricultural irrigation

Sewage system

Oil and gas

Others

Key Regions for the HDPE Pipes Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

