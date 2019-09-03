FreedomPay Partners With Cornell Center For Hospitality Research

ITHACA, New York, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreedomPay, the world's leading consumer-centric commerce payments platform, specializing in the hospitality industry, today announced that it has entered into a long-term co-operative partnership with the prestigious Center for Hospitality Research (CHR) at the School of Hotel Administration (SHA), at Cornell University, the world's hub for teaching, researching, and facilitating connections through the business of hospitality.



As part of this initiative FreedomPay will join an illustrious group of fellow board members with extensive expertise in the hospitality industry sector, on the CHR's Customer Advisory Board. These include such stalwarts of the industry as Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt and PwC.



This partnership will see a number of multidisciplinary FreedomPay experts take part in various initiatives including speaking opportunities on campus and the co-production of thought leadership research encompassing issues affecting loyalty, the importance of data and the need for a growing prioritization of technology within the hospitality sector. By affiliating with the CHR, FreedomPay will become an active participant in the research process and together with researchers and other partners around the world will exchange ideas and interact with the faculty at Cornell as well as other sponsors and members.



Chris Kronenthal, President and CTO of FreedomPay who will be spearheading the relationship from FreedomPay's perspective and joining the Advisory Board said: "It is a great honor and privilege to be joining such an illustrious panel and helping to scope and drive the hospitality industry of the future, whilst also supporting current students and future sector leaders through internships and other initiatives."



Linda Canina, Director, Cornell Center for Hospitality Research, added: "On behalf of the Center for Hospitality Research, I am pleased to announce our official partnership with FreedomPay. We are enthusiastic about the award-winning value that FreedomPay will contribute to the Center, including their industry expertise in innovative commerce solutions in hospitality. It is an honor to welcome Chris Kronenthal, President and CTO of FreedomPay, to join our Advisory Board in our effort to facilitate impactful and timely hospitality relevant innovations and research."



Tom Durovsik, Founder and CEO of FreedomPay added: "This is a very exciting opportunity for FreedomPay to be even closer to the heart of cutting-edge thinking within the hospitality sector, a core space for our business. Like everyone in the industry we recognize Cornell SHA's leading position at the forefront of the industry's evolution and look forward to a mutually rewarding co-relationship over the coming years and to working together with so many other luminaries and initiates in the sector to achieve positive outcomes for all those involved."



About the Center for Hospitality Research

The purpose of the Center for Hospitality Research is to enable and conduct research of significance to the global hospitality and related service industries. CHR also works to improve the connections between academe and industry, continuing the School of Hotel Administration's long-standing tradition of service to the hospitality industry. Founded in 1992, CHR remains the industry's foremost creator and distributor of timely research, all of which is posted at no charge for all to use. In addition to its industry advisory board, CHR convenes several industry roundtables each year for the purpose of identifying new issues affecting the hospitality industry.



About FreedomPay

The FreedomPay Commerce Platform is the technology of choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services. FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE/EMV) standard in North America. FreedomPay's robust solutions across payments, security, identity and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver a consistent, repeatable experience on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.freedompay.com.