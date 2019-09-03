Phunware, Inc. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors. Phunware's Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will present the company's Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) platform, its blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem in his presentation on September 16 at 9:30am, EST.

"It's been a tremendous year for Phunware. We are honored to be included in the FTSE Russell 2000, FTSE Russell 3000 and FTSE Russell Microcap indices," said Matt Aune, Phunware's Chief Financial Officer. "We are thrilled by the operational and financial progress we have made as a newly public company and look forward to introducing Phunware to both domestic and international institutional investors."

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile - Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

