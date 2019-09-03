

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) said that it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the use of Juvéderm VOLUMA XC, a hyaluronic acid gel dermal filler, with a TSK STERiGLIDE cannula for cheek augmentation to correct age-related volume deficit in the mid-face in adults over 21.



A cannula is a thin, flexible tube with a rounded tip that can serve as an effective delivery system. Use of a cannula allows for injection of Juvéderm VOLUMA XC in the cheek area.



Juvéderm VOLUMA XC was first approved by the FDA in 2013 and is formulated with Allergan's proprietary VYCROSS technology, which blends different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, contributing to the gel's duration.



