New Features and Enhancements Innovate 3D Content Creation Workflows

Maxon, the leading developer of professional 3D modeling, animation and rendering solutions, today announced the availability of Cinema 4D Release 21 (R21). The next generation of the professional 3D application features a completely new Caps and Bevel system, new Field Force dynamics, interface speed enhancements, and numerous rendering, workflow and core performance improvements. With Release 21, Maxon initiates a new singular version of Cinema 4D and new low-cost subscription pricing plans to ensure easy access to creatives.

"Release 21 delivers innovations and efficiencies that extend our objective to help customers meet the shifting needs of the competitive content creation industry," said Maxon CEO David McGavran. "Simplified access to Cinema 4D and low-entry pricing allow artists to focus less on budget and more on the creative process."

Maxon will debut Cinema 4D R21 at IBC 2019 at its exhibitor booth, Hall 7 A59, from September 13 September 17, 2019, at the RAI Amsterdam. Presenters and schedule information available at www.C4DLive.com.

Cinema 4D R21 Overview

Cinema 4D R21 Press Material

Pricing, Availability Upgrade Path

Pricing and Distribution Information

Cinema 4D R21 is available for both macOS and Windows.

About Maxon

Headquartered in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, Maxon Computer is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. Its award-winning Cinema 4D and Redshift 3D software products have been used extensively to help create everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. Maxon has offices in Germany, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore. Maxon products are available directly from the website and its worldwide distribution channel. Specially priced learning editions of the company's software solutions are also made available to educational institutions. Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

Maxon Web Resources

Additional information on Maxon can be obtained as follows:

Website

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Instagram

LinkedIn

Maxon Showreel

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005012/en/

Contacts:

Vicky Gray-Clark, Ambient PR, 408-318-1980, vicky@ambientpr.com