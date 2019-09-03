The global digital dose inhalers market size is poised to grow by USD 989.44 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by technological advancements. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to further boost the growth of the digital dose inhalers market

The digital dose inhalers market have witnessed significant technological advances over the last few years. Moreover, most pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing digital health technologies that can enhance the effectiveness and accuracy of respiratory disease management to achieve positive outcomes. The modern digital dose inhalers help in improving the usability of the products and manage medication among patients across different age-groups. Such technological advances are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Respiratory diseases can be caused by various factors including respiratory infections, air pollution, smoking, COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, lung cancer, and pneumonia. The prevalence of respiratory diseases has increased significantly over the last few years. Thus, the increase in the number of hospitalized patients suffering from respiratory diseases will boost the demand for digital dose inhalers.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AstraZeneca Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

OPKO Health Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The digital dose inhalers market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Metered-dose and soft mist inhalers

Dry powder inhalers

Key Regions for the Digital Dose Inhalers Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

