Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Mounts Major Expansion of Safety Barrier Rental Business

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID) - Concrete Safety Systems (CSS), Smith-Midland's safety barrier rental division announces expansion of their J-J Hooks precast concrete rental barrier fleet.

Since its establishment in 1976, CSS has been providing concrete safety barrier rental for highway construction and other projects across its mid-Atlantic and Southeast market area. CSS services its regional clients through a network of seven rental yards. Its "one call does it all" model provides full delivery, installation and pickup service taking the burden off of client personnel, equipment, and transportation and storage resources. Barrier rental also greatly benefits customers in the preservation of their capital.

CSS is supplied by Smith-Midland's three production facilities in VA, NC and SC with the most popular barrier design in North America, J-J Hooks.

Historically CSS has maintained 60,000 linear feet of concrete rental barrier. Plans, driven by customer demand, will increase the rental inventory to more than 250,000 linear feet over the next 6 months, allowing much greater capacity to handle client needs, both small and large projects, and increase the growth opportunities in this highly profitable part of the business.

In addition to rental barrier and installation services, CSS has in the past year expanded its range of accessories to include attenuators (crash cushions), reflectors, delineators and flashers. Alongside increased barrier rental inventory will be the growth of product and service offerings to provide clientele a full-service one-stop option.

Furthering this action plan is a contract recently signed to buy more than 100,000 linear feet of J-J Hooks barrier and 75 crash attenuators previously purchased by a Smith-Midland customer for a large road construction project nearing completion.

Matthew Smith, President of CSS commented, "We have been listening to our customers and are making strides to capture all opportunities available. The increase in our rental inventory and expansion of our service offerings will allow us to expand market reach and provide capabilities to supply larger projects."

