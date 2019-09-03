New frame design from Pilot and Based on "AREVO DNA" Digital Composites Manufacturing Technology Will be Used for New Line of E-bikes from Pilot Available 1Q 2020

AREVO, the Silicon Valley company redefining global composites manufacturing through digitalization, and Pilot Distribution Group BV, a global leader in bike design and production, today announced here at Eurobike 2019 that AREVO will produce the 3D-printed carbon fiber unibody frames for a new line of e-bikes from Pilot. Pilot will display this new bike, called the EVE9, in the stand of partner Pinion GmbH (Messe Friedrichshafen Hall A2 105) during Eurobike exhibit hours September 4 7th

The new EVE9 e-bike from Pilot Distribution Group of The Netherlands, featuring a 3D-printed, carbon fiber unibody frame from AREVO. Debuting at Eurobike 2019 and available 1Q 2020. (Photo: Business Wire)

This announcement marks AREVO's second major customer win in the cycling industry within the last six months. Frames of a different design, announced earlier this year, are currently in volume production at the company's Milpitas, CA manufacturing center.

"AREVO's continuous carbon fiber technology is very impressive as it affords numerous design possibilities and provides excellent strength and durability," said Arno Pieterse from Pilot. "The technology truly is a revolution in composites manufacturing and enables us to offer all the high-performance qualities we envisioned for EVE."

"We thank Pilot for the confidence they have shown in the AREVO DNA technology, which is unique in the additive manufacturing (AM) world," said Hemant Bheda, Co-Founder and Chairman of AREVO. "We feel we are making a significant impact in the bike industry and see near-term applicability in other areas of green urban mobility, from electric scooters to e-VTOLs, or flying cars."

AREVO's unique AM process features patented software algorithms enabling generative design techniques, free-motion roboticsfor "True 3D" construction, and direct energy deposition for virtually void free construction all optimized for anisotropic composite materials.

"As this manufacturing technology offers such unique possibilities, it enabled us to redefine the way we design bicycles," said Bastiaan Thijs of bicycledesign.studio. "The technology gave us the ability to create a truly one-piece design, carbon fiber-reinforced, fully-integrated eBike frame for the EVE9. Furthermore, it is truly remarkable that this frame is 100% recyclable."

About AREVO, Inc.

AREVO is delivering the future of composite manufacturing today through breakthrough advancements in software, materials, and robotics. Through enabling the 3D printing of large, mass-produced parts and structures from bikes to flying cars, AREVO is revolutionizing mainstream manufacturing and the global supply chain. www.arevo.com

