

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Polish President has said that the country's counterintelligence officials have detected certain actions, which might have been of an espionage nature.



This was stated by Polish President Andrezj Duda at a joint press conference in Warsaw with visiting Vice President Mike Pence.



Duda said his government is waiting for the results of the investigation into it by the Polish prosecutor's office.



When asked if the U.S. has ever given Poland any evidence that China has spied using Huawei technology, Duda replied, 'Please release me from giving you a detailed answer about the activities which are being conducted by Polish counterintelligence service'.



The Polish leader said he and the U.S. Vice President discussed the development of the 5G network and visa-free travel between Poland and the United States.



Pence said that Poland is nearing eligibility for U.S. Visa Waiver Program.



The leaders of the NATO allies 'pledged to work closely together to advance implementation of the Prague Protocols on 5G Security to ensure that malign actors are kept out of developing our critical infrastructure,' said a White House statement.



Later, Pence and Duda signed an agreement tightening guidelines on 5G network security, which will ensure the security of Poland's digital infrastructure.



The Trump administration has been targeting Huawei and ZTE, and putting pressure on its allies to exclude China from 5G networks, alleging that these Chinese companies pose serious threats to the national security of the United States and its allies..



But still many U.S. partners consider relying on these Chinese telecommunications companies to build their 5G networks.



At the same time, some European telecom operators are considering removing Huawei equipment from their networks.



Meanwhile, the Chinese telecom giant denied reports that it stole technology from Portuguese inventor Rui Pedro Oliveira.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX