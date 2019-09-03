Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed AmeraMex International (OTCQB: AMMX) ("the Company"), a company that sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, and lumber. CEO, Lee Hamre, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's increasing revenues for 2019. Hamre explained that a large part of the Company's success is due to the market's confidence in the development of large projects, which continually improves with the strength of the economy.

Jolly then asked Hamre to further explain what types of projects the business handles. "We're a dealer for new equipment for several different brands.", explained Hamre, adding that the Company's largest partner manufacturers heavy-duty forklifts out of Mississippi. He also shared that the Company sells the new equipment, but works with used or decommissioned equipment for use in lighter operations. Hamre then added that the Company handles the repairs of large equipment and will even assist in the transportation of the equipment when necessary, which is often a complex task. "It's a process that we've done over and over - a thousand times.", shared Hamre. He further explained that the Company is so experienced with this process that they are able to complete it days sooner than their competitors.

Jolly then noted that the Company has recently uplisted to the OTCQB. Hamre shared that this was an exciting step for the Company and gives the shareholders reassurance that the financials are accurate and have been audited by an SEC-approved auditor.

Hamre then expanded on his own background, as well as the management team behind the Company. Hamre shared that he has extensive experience in nearly every aspect of the heavy equipment industry. Meanwhile, the Company has added two new additions to the board which have further expanded their experience in the financial and heavy-duty equipment industries. Hamre also mentioned board member, Marty Tullio, who handles their investor relations activities, as well as Michael Maloney, a retired Chief of Police who has been an important part of building their relationships with the local markets.

Jolly then noted that the Company's stock price is considerably undervalued, while their revenues are only continuing to increase.

To close the interview, Hamre shared that the Company has overcome several challenges over the years but has now been profitable for four years. He also explained that coming out of the recession has eliminated a large number of their competitors, which will continue to improve their market share going forward.

To hear Lee Hamre's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7357440-ameramex-international-inc-discusses-rapidly-increasing-revenues-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day,"

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

