

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $4.73 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $3.70 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $29.58 million from $27.26 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



