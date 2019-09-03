Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DTHV ISIN: CA8627591073 Ticker-Symbol: 3FL 
Stuttgart
03.09.19
14:36 Uhr
0,318 Euro
+0,000
+0,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGIC METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGIC METALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,310
0,351
16:00
03.09.2019 | 14:32
(110 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces the Granting of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to a total of 2,550,000 common shares at a price of $0.49 per share for a period of five years. The options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with a portfolio of more than 130 projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings, geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a strong cash position and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 43.2% of GGL Resources Corp., 41.8% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 27.7% of Precipitate Gold Corp., 17.8% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., 8.7% Trifecta Gold Ltd., and 6.4% of ATAC Resources Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information

W. Douglas Eaton
President and C.E.O.
Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler
V.P. Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com
http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558078/Strategic-Metals-Ltd-Announces-the-Granting-of-Incentive-Stock-Options


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE