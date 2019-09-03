An increasing number of carmakers and research institutes are developing concepts that combine e-mobility and solar. Thus far, range additions from in-car panels of between 10 and 60km are the limit of innovation. The Fraunhofer roof is tinted with a color that hides the cells but lets through most of the light.Who would have thought solar panels would steal the show at one of the world's largest car shows? The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems brought along a PV module application to its booth at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. With electric mobility on everyone's ...

