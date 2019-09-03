

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening in the red on Tuesday. There are no major economic data announcements on the day, except ISM's Manufacturing Index and PMI manufacturing index for August.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 224.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 21.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were losing 63.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. The Dow edged up 41.03 points or 0.2 percent to 26,403.28. The S&P 500 also crept up 1.88 points or 0.1 percent to 2,926.46, while the Nasdaq dipped 10.51 points or 0.1 percent to 7,962.88.



On the economic front, Markit Economics' PMI Manufacturing Index for August will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 49.9, while it was up 50.4 in the prior month.



The Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the level was at 51.2.



The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it declined 1.3 percent in the prior month.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak about the U.S. economy at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts, followed by Q&A at 5.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 6.05 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,930.15 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 98.70 points, or 0.39 percent, at 25,527.85.



Japanese shares ended marginally higher. The Nikkei average inched up 4.97 points to finish at 20,625.16, while the broader Topix index ended up by 5.58 points at 1,510.79.



Australian markets fluctuated before finishing on a flat note. Both the S&P/ASX 200 and the All Ordinaries index ended the session marginally lower at 6,573.40 and 6,673.50, respectively.



European shares are trading in the red. France's CAC 40 is declining 26.15 points or 0.48 percent. Germany's DAX is down 44.35 points or 0.37 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is lowering by 18.94 points or 0.26 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 51.86 points or 0.52 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.34 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX