The Europe LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 12.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 25.2 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2024.

With the lighting industry transformation towards LED sources and solid-state lighting, Europe represents one of the most innovative lighting markets across the globe.

A key factor driving the demand of LED products in Europe has been the European Union's policy measures banning the sale of inefficient lighting technologies. In 2009, Europe phased out incandescent lamps in the region. In 2016, directional halogen lamps were also phased out.

Similarly, in September 2018, the region also banned the sale of non-directional halogen lamps. These policy measures have facilitated consumers to gradually replace their traditional lighting products with LED technology-based products.

Moreover, to generate cost-savings for consumers, switching to energy efficient LED lights have provided significant environmental benefits. The high energy costs in the region are forcing households, public investors and governments to consider energy saving lighting solutions.

The governments across the region are also providing subsidies and incentives to increase the adoption of LED products among consumers and phasing out older and less efficient technologies to enhance the overall efficiency of the lighting industry in Europe.

Other key factors driving the demand of LED products in Europe include infrastructure growth, upcoming smart building projects and decline in the average prices of LEDs.

Report Scope

Market Breakup by Country

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Germany currently represents the largest market for LED lighting in the European region.

Market Breakup by Product Type

LED Lamps and Modules

LED Fixtures

LED lamps and modules currently dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Market Breakup by Application

Retrofit

Retail and Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Residential

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry. Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Osram Opto

Philips

Zumtobel

Cooper Industries

Panasonic Corporation

Trilux

Others

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Europe Lighting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Country

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Europe LED Lighting Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Country

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strengths

6.7.3 Weaknesses

6.7.4 Opportunities

6.7.5 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Competition

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6.11 Key Risk Factors for LED Manufacturers

6.12 Comparison of LED's with Conventional Lighting Technologies

7 Price Analysis

7.1 Key Price Indicators

7.2 Price Structure

7.3 Margin Analysis

8 Market Breakup by Country

8.1 Germany

8.2 United Kingdom

8.3 France

8.4 Italy

8.5 Spain

8.6 Others

9 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.1 LED Lamps and Modules

9.2 LED Fixtures

10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Retrofit

10.2 Retail and Hospitality

10.3 Outdoor

10.4 Offices

10.5 Architectural

10.6 Residential

10.7 Others

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Osram

11.3.2 Philips

11.3.3 Zumbotel

11.3.4 Cooper Industries

11.3.5 Panasonic Corporation

11.3.6 Trilux

