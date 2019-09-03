Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC Pink: CDIX) ("the Company"), a public holding company, much like a cooperative, leveraging proven ownership and management in private companies that become wholly owned subsidiaries under the Cardiff Lexington umbrella. President and CEO, Alex Cunningham, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's acquisition of Platinum Tax Defenders. Cunningham explained that the acquisition of Platinum Tax Defenders took place about one year ago and has proven to be a beneficial partnership for both companies. "In the year since we've acquired them, they've enjoyed a 63% year-over-year revenue increase, which is the highest in their history." stated Cunningham. He added the growth that Platinum Tax Defenders has experienced is exciting for the Company's shareholders and represents massive potential for their expansion in this sector.

Jolly then asked about the Company's increasing revenues and low market cap. Cunningham shared that the Company is dramatically undervalued, especially in regards to its low market cap and share price. "We would like to see the stock price better reflect the accomplishments that we have put on the books.", said Cunningham, adding that the volatility is likely due to the market's uncertainty. "I've always believed that the market recognizes performance over time and if we just keep doing what we're doing the value of the stock will continue to rise and the market value will be more reflective of what is going on."

Jolly noted that the Company recently put out a letter of intent to merge with Acela Biomedical, LLC and asked about this new development. Cunningham explained that Acela Biomedical is a clinical stage Biotech verified hemp grower, distributor, processor, extractor, and retailer that specializes in CBD oil production. "We think our partnership with Acela Biomedical affords Cardiff Lexington an incredible opportunity.", said Cunningham. He further explained that the Acela Biomedical offers soil-to-bottle CBD that has been rigorously tested for its quality, while also providing leading extraction methods. "Acela represents 10% of Kentucky's hemp growers.", added Cunningham.

Cunningham continued to elaborate on Acela Biomedical's cutting edge CBD processes, and shared that the Company expects that their new partner will produce up to 9,000 liters of CBD oil per month by 2020. "That's really important when you understand that one liter of high-quality CBD oil sells for $1,000-$3,000 on the market."

Cunningham then explained that the interest from tobacco farmers to transition to the hemp industry is drastically increasing. "This will make Kentucky the epicenter of the CBD industry.", stated Cunningham. "We're thrilled at the prospect of partnering with Acela Biomedical.", shared Cunningham.

Jolly then asked whether or not the Company is entering the hemp and CBD industry too late. Cunningham explained that the market is just beginning for hemp, especially when it comes to the CBD industry of Kentucky. "We've been wanting to find a way into the cannabis industry. The growth throughout the country has been phenomenal.", said Cunningham. He further explained that it took time to find the right partnership for the Company's expansion into this sector. However, with close ties to Kentucky, as well as the state's support for the hemp industry, the Company was finally able to find the right opportunity.

Cunningham closed the interview by sharing his excitement for the Company's expansion into the hemp and CBD industry and what it means for their investors. He added that the Company looks forward to building value through the opportunity that this new and emerging industry has created. "We're truly at the early stages of this industry development.", said Cunningham, adding that the growth of this market will transform a whole region of the country.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington is a public holding company, much like a cooperative, leveraging proven management in private companies that become subsidiaries. Our focus is not industry or geographic-specific, but rather proven management, market, and margin. Cardiff Lexington targets acquisitions of mature, high growth, niche companies. Cardiff Lexington's strategy identifies and empowers select income-producing middle market private businesses and commercial real estate properties. Cardiff Lexington provides these companies both 1) the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion, and 2) an equity exit and liquidity strategy for the owner, heirs, and/or Investors. For investors, Cardiff Lexington provides a diversified lower risk to protect and safely enhance their investment by continually adding assets and holdings. Cardiff Lexington is led by strong and talented team of executives and advisors providing expert acquisition, market guidance and added value for subsidiaries and investors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:

This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

