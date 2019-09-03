Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) today announced its expected participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community. The event will be webcast live and recorded. Archived versions are expected to be made available approximately one hour following the presentation of the live event in the investors section of Ciena's website at www.ciena.com.

15th Annual Raymond James North American Equities Conference

London, UK

September 10, 2019 5.20 AM Eastern Time (10.20 AM UK time)

Speaker: Jim Moylan Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights Blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

