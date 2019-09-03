Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.09.2019

WKN: 3249 ISIN: IS0000000040 Ticker-Symbol:  
03.09.2019 | 15:05
Ossur Hf: Ossur HF: Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with Össur hf. shares

Össur hf.

Announcement no. 21/2019

Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with Össur hf. shares.

Please see attached files

Attachments

  • Kim De Roy_Notification by Managers_buy (03 09 2019) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b20c2fdf-b67f-478c-bc8d-2f3eb41129b2)
  • Kim de Roy List of trades ( 02 09 2019) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0fc16af-c385-4585-a404-508ed671c6fd)
  • Kim de Roy List of trades (03 09 2019) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/019f8957-82a6-4481-b75d-10380c9cd11a)
  • Kim De Roy_Notification by Managers_sell (03 09 2019) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1ab50652-91c0-4c2c-babb-3f967eead6ef)

