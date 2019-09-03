WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name JAMES WROATH

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name WINCANTON PLC

b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name(s) Price(s) Volume(s) JAMES WROATH NIL COST OPTION 164,546

d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume



AGGREGATED NUMBER OF SHARES GRANTED UNDER THE LTIP TO THE ABOVE PDMR ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2019: 164,546 SHARES



TOTAL PRICE: £NIL

e) Date of the transaction 2 SEPTEMBER 2019