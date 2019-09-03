Anzeige
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
03.09.2019 | 15:10
(67 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 3

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name JAMES WROATH
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMRCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionGRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Name(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
JAMES WROATHNIL COST OPTION164,546
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

AGGREGATED NUMBER OF SHARES GRANTED UNDER THE LTIP TO THE ABOVE PDMR ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2019: 164,546 SHARES

TOTAL PRICE: £NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2 SEPTEMBER 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market

© 2019 PR Newswire