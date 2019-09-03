SciBase Announces First Sale within the New Skin Barrier Application

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase today announces the first sale and shipment of SciBase products for the evaluation of skin barrier function. The first shipment is to a prestigious hospital in Japan for research into skin barrier function in infants.

The skin's barrier fulfils a very important role as it prevents external threats such as irritants, allergens and infectious agents from entering the body and prevents water from leaving the body. When these layers are defective or damaged, barrier related diseases can occur. The most common of these is atopic dermatitis (AD) or eczema. It has been shown, for example, that children with a defective or 'leaky' barrier are far more likely to develop eczema and then in turn are more likely to develop food allergies, allergic rhinosinusitis and asthma. Clinicians call this progression of disorders the 'atopic' or 'allergic march' and recent studies show this to be very-much barrier-related.

The challenge for Clinicians is that current methods are unreliable and cannot be used to assess skin barrier function in a routine clinical setting. This is where SciBase's technology Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) comes in. Nevisense can apply EIS in a clinical setting and this has the potential to provide clinicians with a quick and accurate assessment of the status of the skin barrier and better manage their patients.

"The publication of the first article in Allergy marked a milestone for SciBase, and we now have a second milestone with the first sale of equipment for use in assessing skin barrier function. The interest that we have seen, particularly from researchers, has been very encouraging. The potential applications are many and the market potential is large - much larger than for melanoma. We believe that this new application to evaluate skin barrier function could really be a breakthrough for SciBase as a Company and expect more sales to follow." says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

The full article can be found here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/all.13824

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and a FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

