DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) and American Tower Corp. (AMT) entered into a new long-term agreement for simplified leasing process and expanded site development services.



The new agreement streamlines wireless network deployments on American Tower's U.S. sites, enhancing AT&T's deployment of 5G and other next generation technology across the U.S., including FirstNet, AT&T said.



