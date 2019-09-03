Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: Michigan Camping Continues After Labor Day

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Camping fun doesn't need to end once the kids are back to school and the leaves begin to change. If anything, fall camping offers participants unique opportunities to appreciate a new perspective on camping.

"Even though we like to think RVing and camping is never out of season, RVing and camping after Labor Day gives families a different impression of the activity," said Darren Ing, director of Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds, (MARVAC).

In Michigan, the camping season usually goes until the end of October, with many campgrounds hosting special events for Halloween, or other fall-themed activities.

"We love when families make reservations after the typical camping season because it gives them the opportunity to enjoy our campground and stunning sunsets over Lake Huron when it is less crowded," said Anthony Gallo, owner of Sunset Bay Marina and RV Park in Bay City, Michigan.

Fall camping has more benefits other than increased availability of sites, said Ing. Cooler temperatures mean better sleeping conditions, more active natural wildlife and fewer mosquitos and traffic. Area attractions and trails are also typically less crowded then the summer season.

There are also unique excursions and events that only happen in the fall including leaf peeping color tours, harvest festivals, farmers markets and more. Check activities at www.michigan.org

As if another reason to try fall camping is needed, but many MARVAC campgrounds offer reduced rates in the waning months of the year. "While there may be more availability after Labor Day, it is still strongly suggested to call and make a reservation, as opposed to just showing up," said Ing.

To find a MARVAC-member campground, visit www.marvac.org. Multiple campgrounds will also be at the 30th Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show October 2-6 at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi. Many will be taking reservations for the 2020 camping season.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.marvac.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

