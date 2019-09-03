Cox Media Group Uses LeadsRx Best-in-Class Attribution

Advertisers Use Attribution Capabilities in Cox Analytics to Increase Web Traffic and Use Advertising Dollars More Wisely

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Today, Cox Media Group unveiled a partnership with leading marketing attribution company LeadsRx and is using the LeadsRx Broadcast AttributionTM software within the Cox Analytics service. The attribution capabilities built into Cox Analytics quantify increases in web traffic due to radio advertising across Cox Media Group's network and highlights how advertisers can use their ad dollars more efficiently.

The LeadsRx attribution capabilities within Cox Analytics help advertisers see and understand how consumer actions are influenced by broadcast advertising across a variety of dimensions, including daypart, day of the week, station, ad creative and more. Attribution is effective since advertisers can hone ad creative and spending to attract consumers - and consumers are more responsive since they are exposed to fewer and more relevant ads. Furthermore, attribution provides broadcast advertisers analytic evidence similar to what is already available for digital advertising, leveling the playing field for apples-to-apples comparisons.

"When an advertiser chooses Cox Media Group, we are confident they are getting the best allocation of their ad spend resulting in higher consumer response to broadcast advertising," said Katie Reid, executive director of revenue for radio at Cox Media Group. "The Cox Analytics service, built on LeadsRx attribution capabilities, ensures optimized exposure to the right audiences and makes the best use of advertiser budget."

Roadmap to Success

Prior to attribution and Cox Analytics, advertisers struggled to understand the true impact of radio advertising and often sought analytic evidence of advertising effectiveness as is commonplace in the world of digital advertising. Budget allocation was based solely on the expected results as derived from audience reach and listener demographics.

Now, with Cox Analytics and its LeadsRx-powered marketing attribution capabilities, Cox Media Group advertising clients see quantitative results just like they do for digital advertising, and this allows more informed, confident decisions about budget allocation optimization. As a result, advertisers have clarity, transparency, and insight into audiences; and consumers hear more compelling ads that are relevant to their needs.

Cox Analytics works by giving advertisers more data and perspective into what the attribution data is saying, what is and isn't working in ad campaigns and creative and providing a complete view of the metrics that make all the difference for advertisers' business.

Availability

The Cox Analytics service is available now to Cox Media Group clients, and additional information can be found by visiting https://cmglocalsolutions.com/solutions/cox-analytics/. To learn how the LeadsRx marketing attribution software works, visit https://leadsrx.com/how-it-works, and to get a demonstration visit https://leadsrx.com/demo-request.

About Cox Media Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) is an integrated broadcasting, publishing, direct marketing and digital media company. The company's operations include broadcast television stations, radio stations, daily newspapers and non-daily publications. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform businesses of CoxReps, Gamut and Videa; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services through its Local Solutions and Ideabar businesses. For more information about Cox Media Group, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

About LeadsRx

LeadsRx offers a cross-channel marketing attribution SaaS platform that has been used by more than 20,000 businesses around the world. The company's attribution software provides marketers an unparalleled, unified view of campaign performance across advertising mediums throughout the entire customer journey. Marketers who use LeadsRx reduce customer acquisition costs to improve overall return on ad spend and bottom-line profit. Consumers benefit by seeing fewer, more-relevant advertising from brands. More information can be found on the company's website at LeadsRx.com.

