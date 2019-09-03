Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1JWLQ ISIN: CA29766C1068 Ticker-Symbol: 1ET 
Frankfurt
30.08.19
10:23  Uhr
0,160 Euro
+0,005
+3,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETHOS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ETHOS GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,070
0,150
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ETHOS GOLD
ETHOS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ETHOS GOLD CORP0,160+3,03 %