Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2019) -Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) ("Ethos" or the "Company") reports completion of sixteen reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes from its La Purisima gold project, Chihuahua. Gold mineralization targeted epithermal banded quartz veining with associated silicified surface gold bearing zones near historic works. Drill holes were angled to cut across the main La Purisima Vein Zone where most of the historic workings are situated as well as a parallel Stockwork Zone, the North Zone situated in a covered valley, and the Southwest Zone where complex quartz-calcite-barite veining was observed. Assay results have now been received with significant intervals as follows:

Hole Target Zone From (m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) E-001 La Purisima Vein Zone 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.76 1.50 E-002 54.86 62.48 7.62 0.52 3.18 E-003 0.00 13.72 13.72 0.13 1.50 E-003 36.58 45.72 9.14 0.12 1.30 E-003 71.63 80.77 9.14 0.43 13.90 E-003 94.49 100.58 6.10 0.40 9.30 E-004 42.67 65.53 22.86 0.18 1.50 E-005 36.58 51.82 15.24 0.50 2.10 E-006 No Significant Intervals E-007 39.62 45.72 6.10 0.13 1.20 E-008 North Zone No Significant Intervals E-009 12.19 27.43 15.24 0.19 1.80 E-010 99.06 108.20 9.14 0.12 1.80 E-011 24.38 27.43 3.05 0.36 2.80 E-012 No Significant Intervals E-013 Stockwork Zone 16.76 18.29 1.52 0.31 1.10 E-013 39.62 45.72 6.10 0.50 3.08 E-014 33.53 36.58 3.05 0.38 1.80 E-014 88.39 89.92 1.52 0.94 1.30 E-015 Southwest Zone No Significant Intervals E-016 No Significant Intervals

At the La Purisima Vein Zone, the holes were drilled on fence lines spaced 100 meters apart along the northwest striking La Purisima structure, inclined at minus 45 degrees, targeting structural intersections at 60-80 m depth. In the Stockwork Zone, two holes were drilled on a NE orientation at minus 45 degrees also targeting intersections at 40-60 m depth. All of the zones tested intersected much diminished gold and silver values from the surface values indicated by both chip sampling and channel sampling seen in trenches. An historic shaft that followed the La Purisima vein to about 35 meters depth showed continuous mineralization to that depth of epithermal character. Drilling cut the structure about 70 meters depth.

The results of the drill holes suggest the mineralization sampled at surface (see Ethos press release dated May 22, 2019) may be epithermal basal termination of high-grade zone of 30-40 m thick surface gold and silver with possible surface enrichment from an eroded epithermal cap that extends to 30-40 m depth as seen in a historical shaft.

Stated Craig Roberts, P.Eng., President & CEO of Ethos: "Based on these results Ethos intends to terminate both of its La Purisima concession option agreements. The strategy Ethos is pursuing is to drill test its targets as quickly and inexpensively as possible, and to terminate further work if results do not indicate a clear path to building shareholder value. While there are some interesting intervals from the drilling we don't see justification to continue with this project. The La Purisima drilling costs came in significantly under budget at approximately US $154,000 of which approximately US $21,000 is IVA tax that is refundable, so the cost to Ethos of drill testing this target has been relatively modest.

We continue to advance other projects in our portfolio. At Iron Point, Nevada, we have now completed four deep holes and await drill results. At Carlin East, Nevada, Ridgeline has completed one RC hole to depth and drill results are also pending. At Perk Rocky, British Columbia, we have completed airborne geophysics, surface sampling and mapping, with results currently being reviewed by several recognized copper-gold porphyry experts. At Ligneris, Quebec, we have now completed ground based mag and IP surveys, further soil and rock sampling and mapping, and have advanced historic data compilation, with a drill program to test both nearer surface high grade vein targets and deeper La Ronde type mineralization planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 (see Ethos press release dated June 27, 2019). Ethos continues to review additional opportunities to add to its exploration portfolio, including several more advanced projects."

QA/QC

Drill samples were picked up by the ALS-Chemex sample preparation facility located in Chihuahua, Chihuahua. ALS-Chemex preparation labwork consisted of splitting and grinding each sample to fine pulp culminates followed by the shipment of 150 grams of this pulp to the ALS-Chemex Vancouver, British Columbia analytical laboratory where gold analysis by 30 gram fire assay with AA finish of dissolved final metal mixture was completed. In addition a second small sample fraction was dissolved in 4-acid mixture and processed for ICP determination of a standard 35-element package. Ethos relied upon ALS Chemex routinely inserted blanks and standards into the sample stream at the assay laboratory. All reported standard and blank assay values, as well as duplicates, were within an acceptable margin of error.

Qualified Person

Mel Herdrick, a director of and consultant to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, is supervising the La Purisima drilling program and has read, reviewed, and approved this release. Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo, VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has also reviewed and approved this release.

