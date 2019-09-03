Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries to Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, will release its financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended July 31, 2019, on Monday, September 9, 2019, after the closing of the stock market and will conduct a conference call thereafter on the same day at 4:30 p.m. eastern.

The conference call will be hosted by Christopher J. Ryan, Lakeland's President and CEO. Investors can listen to the call by dialing 844-369-8770 (Domestic) or 862-298-0840 (International). For a replay of this call through September 16, 2019, dial 877-481-4010, Pass Code 53515.

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. The Company's products are sold by a direct sales force and through independent sales representatives to a network of over 1,600 safety and mill supply distributors. These distributors in turn supply end user industrial customers such as chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, janitorial, pharmaceutical and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as hospitals and laboratories. In addition, Lakeland supplies federal, state, and local government agencies, fire and police departments, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and many other federal and state agencies.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts:

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

631-981-9700

Christopher Ryan, CJRyan@lakeland.com

Allen Dillard, AEDillard@lakeland.com

Darrow Associates

512-551-9296

Jordan Darrow, jdarrow@darrowir.com

