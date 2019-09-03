

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC said that the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys and Black & Tan editions are available to order now.



The 2020 Jeep Wrangler lineup sees the return of the Willys edition and marks the first time it is available on the newest generation Jeep Wrangler, the company said.



The Wrangler Willys edition is available in 10 colors. They are Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Ocean Blue, Firecracker Red, Punk'n, Hellayella, Mojito! and White.



The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys has an MSRP of $33,740 for the two-door model and $37,240 for the four-door version.



The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan has a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price or MSRP of $32,940 for the two-door model and an MSRP of $36,440 for the four-door version.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX