300mm Fab Equipment Spending to Seesaw in Coming Years, Hit New Highs in 2021 and 2023, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, California, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 300mm fab equipment spending will slowly recover in 2020 after the 2019 downturn and take off in 2021 to log a new record high topping US$60 billion, only to lag again in 2022 and rebound to an all-time peak in 2023, according to the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics group in its first edition of the 300mm Fab Outlook report.

Most of the surges in fab equipment investment over the five-year outlook will be driven by memory (primarily NAND), foundry/logic, and power. Korea will head the list of top-spending regions followed by Taiwan and China, though Europe/Mideast and Southeast Asia are also expected to show healthy increases between 2019 and 2023.

Offering projections through 2023, the 300mm Fab Outlook report details fab investments across construction and equipment, as well as fab capacities and technologies investment for DRAM, NAND, foundry, logic, and a host of other products manufactured on 300mm wafers.

The number of semiconductor fabs/lines in operation is expected to jump more than 30 percent, from 130 in 2019 to 170 in 2023, and climb even higher, to nearly 200, when lower probability fabs/lines are included in the count.

The new SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook report shows facility details by quarter through 2023 and also includes projections for fab projects through 2030 with estimates of various probabilities.

