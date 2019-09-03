The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Bea Perez, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications, Public Affairs, Sustainability and Marketing Assets Officer, will discuss the company's approach to sustainability and building a resilient business at an investor event Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. BST in London.

Perez, who oversees sustainability worldwide for The Coca-Cola Company, will discuss sugar reduction; design and recovery of packaging materials; water management; and other topics. She will be joined by senior company leaders with expertise in sustainability.

The company invites investors to join an audio webcast of the event at www.coca-colacompany.com/investors.

