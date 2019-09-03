Renowned Entrepreneur Per Jacob Solli Heads Group Acquiring Canary Island Land Parcel for World's Largest Sustainability-Focused Medical and Sports Resort

Backers Include Leading Global Sports, Music Figures; Gran Canaria to See Infrastructure, Job, Economic Growth

GRAN CANARIA, Spain and BEVERLY HILLS, California, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In western Gran Canaria, one of Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of North Africa, Kokoon Global has acquired an extraordinary location where the world's first sustainability-focused luxury medical and sports treatment and rehabilitation resort will be built.

"Kokoon La Aldea" is a $1.2 billion development and will feature a 400-bed hospital, two luxury 7-star hotels with more than 400 suites, extensive sports facilities, ocean-side entertainment and recreation facilities - all designed for maximum amenity for the clientele, and minimum impact on the environment.

"Kokoon's vision is to change the health and fitness paradigm by concentrating the medical, fitness, health, nutrition, rehabilitation, dietary services and related requirements of clients into a one-stop, beautiful environment where client needs, comfort and speedy recovery are the top priority. Kokoon will provide a one-of-a-kind, fully integrated experience when the best in medical care is required," said Per Jacob Solli, Kokoon Founder and President. Mr. Solli is a life-long entrepreneur and company builder, with strong experience in sports fitness, nutrition, training, physical therapy, as well as sales and business development.

"Kokoon La Aldea" will cater to the health, well-being, and rehabilitation needs of elite athletes and others who wish to have their health and performance operating at peak capacity.

Job Creation, Island Economic Boost from Unique Land Acquisition, Development

The land purchased by Kokoon Global, with its proximity to Europe and its convenience to the USA, is one of the largest tracts of undeveloped property ever assembled on Grand Canaria. It is highlighted by black lava and white sand beaches and is nestled into a valley amongst a beautiful hillside with spectacular, unhindered views of the ocean.

Local island residents will be an integral part of the resort, with more than 11,000 rewarding, well-paying jobs created. "Kokoon La Aldea" will extensively draw upon and support the local economy for supplies, talent, services, and infrastructure.

The scope of this vast project will provide massive economic stimulus to Gran Canaria throughout the construction phase and on into the future, and additionally encourage businesses and suppliers worldwide to provide the very best services and equipment to the entity that services the very best.

Sustainability-Focused Resort

"Kokoon La Aldea" is absolutely committed to creating a global luxury resort that prioritizes environmental sustainability.

The resort will utilize latest technology to maximize efficiency and to ensure low usage of water, power and other utilities. The resort will rely on self-generated renewable energy, which will come from a Kokoon-developed solar installation on the island, an installation sufficiently large to produce enough electricity to supply the energy demands of "Kokoon La Aldea", and also assist Gran Canaria in moving away from dependency on burning fossil fuels such as oil & gas.

In addition, fresh water will come from the resort's dedicated desalination plant.

Kokoon understands not only the cost-benefits over time of taking this approach, but also the benefits to the people in the community, and more broadly to our planet, and wishes to be an example of this in a rapidly changing world.

Kokoon Targets Large Share of Fast-Growing Global Medical Travel Market

The global medical travel market is estimated to be worth $179.6 billion by 2026, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc, and growing at more than 20% annually, while the sports medicine market will top $53 billion by 2022. Given Kokoon's unique central location within 5 hours or less from major population centers across Europe, the eastern US, Africa and South America, Kokoon's management is confident it can capture substantial market share within the early years of operation.

Leading Executives on the Kokoon Board

Board Members and Shareholders embracing the Kokoon vision are leading executives from the global sports, entertainment and medicine worlds, including:

Kyrre Gulbrandsen , Chief Executive Officer, brings 20 years' experience in sales and marketing, including AEG Telephone and Statoil.

, Chief Executive Officer, brings 20 years' experience in sales and marketing, including AEG Telephone and Statoil. Ernst Vidar Pedersen , Vice President, successful businessman and former League Championship and Cup winner with Norwegian football team, Valerenga . He also played Premier League football for Norwegian Football Club FK Bodø Glimt.

, Vice President, successful businessman and former League Championship and Cup winner with Norwegian football team, . He also played Premier League football for Norwegian Football Club FK Bodø Glimt. "Big Ron" Atkinson, former top-winning Manager at Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion and Atletico Madrid, and TV celebrity for SKY Sport, ITV Sport and MUTV.

David White , a well-respected multi-awarded veteran of the film industry. David won Australia's first Oscar for Sound Editing at the 2016 Academy Awards for Mad Max: Fury Road.

, a well-respected multi-awarded veteran of the film industry. David won first Oscar for Sound Editing at the 2016 Academy Awards for Mad Max: Fury Road. Terry Slater , 50-year-plus career in every aspect of the global music industry including the EMI board, A&R executive, songwriter, publisher, promoter and manager.

Kokoon will announce medical partners in the coming weeks.

Key Features of "Kokoon La Aldea"

Ground-breaking for construction of "Kokoon La Aldea" will be scheduled for the last quarter of 2019 for this $1.2 billion project. Highlights of the development include:

World-class patient-centered Hospital and Rehabilitation Center

Medical Center with 400-bed acute care hospital for inpatient and outpatient care, 40 operating theaters, diagnostic imaging and ICU

Key clinical services including sports medicine, orthopedics, plastic surgery, stem cell treatment, heart center, nutrition center, gynecology

G8 level security and privacy

Professionally staffed nursing home facility

Five sporting pitches, Olympic swimming pool, polo, tennis courts

Lead Project Spanish Architect Named

D. Ignacio Rodriguez Plaza is the Spanish Architect.

Planeamiento, Gestion e Ingenieria de Caminos, S.L.

About " KOKOON GLOBAL "

Kokoon Global Inc. is the holding company of "Kokoon La Aldea", a planned world-first 7-star medical and sports rehabilitation resort on Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain. The sustainability-focused resort will include a hospital, a comprehensive sports rehab facility that includes sports such as soccer, tennis, polo, and many more.

