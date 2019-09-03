Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Sep-2019 / 16:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/09/2019) of GBP54.26m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02/09/2019) of GBP38.76m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 02/09/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 185.91p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 181.91p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 163.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (12.05%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 106.89p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.00p Premium to NAV 1.97% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 02/09/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 18854 EQS News ID: 867905 End of Announcement EQS News Service

