trueDigital, the global financial technology company which has quietly been building out an end to end digital asset trading and settlement ecosystem for the traditional and digital asset markets, has announced that it has rebranded as Tassat.

The new brand better represents the company's values, and its focused, pragmatic and client-centric approach to delivering institutional-grade and compliant technologies.

This is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives that reflect the company's growth over the last year, specifically, its continued commitment to delivering new digital payment rails, asset tokenization services and the imminent launch of new cryptocurrency derivatives products which will be listed on a regulated digital asset exchange.

"Just as the digital asset market evolves, we evolve. Tassat better represents our products, our mature approach to creating an institutional ecosystem and our commitment to reinventing how the world transacts in the digital age," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Tassat.

More details on the rebrand and what it means for stakeholders can be found on our blog: https://medium.com/tassat

About Tassat

Tassat, a New York-based global financial technology company, provides innovative solutions to the financial and corporate markets utilizing blockchain-based technologies to enable frictionless asset transfer and settlement. Tassat has also created the first-of-its-kind margined deliverable swap contracts on Bitcoin as well as the first institutional OTC-based digital asset reference rates. For additional information, please visit www.tassat.com or connect with the Company on Twitter or LinkedIn.

