Go Further, Go Faster, Go Safer: CATL Innovations Optimize the E-mobility Experience

CATL to Showcase Leading Electric Vehicle Battery Technology at IAA 2019

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a vital player in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology and manufacturing, will showcase cutting-edge technologies at the International Automobile Exhibition (IAA) in Frankfurt in hall 4.1, booth C07, from September 10-13. Demonstrating how "Innovation Powers Life," CATL will showcase how its innovative e-mobility and battery solutions are supporting massive growth the EV sector.

At this year's exhibition, CATL will highlight its outstanding product series, including battery cells with both NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) and LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry systems, as well as battery management systems (BMS) with smart calculation and high energy density battery packs. Meanwhile, four key CATL technologies and solutions will be featured at the booth's interactive experiences:

Ultra-fast charging:

CATL is applying technology innovation to the improvement EV battery life, and has achieved a total battery life of 600,000 kilometers. Such a long battery lifespan also expands application and creates additional value for consumers by, for example, enabling commercial usage, vehicle-to-grid and secondary use.

Batteries developed by CATL can accommodate temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C to ensure driving sustainability. Its self-heating technology can help a battery warm up from -20°C to 10°C in 15 minutes, which enables EVs to go further in extreme work conditions.

With safety as the top priority, CATL is investing heavily in systemic design to ensure its products are safe and reliable. Its multi-level safety protection design, including material optimization, product design, manufacturing, and after sales, ensures system integrity and mitigates safety risks for the vehicle.

"At CATL, we are dedicated to delivering innovative technologies and solutions that enable a more sustainable future for mankind," said Matthias Zentgraf, Europe Co-President, CATL. "As interest in e-mobility increases around the globe, CATL remains committed to continuous development of new and improved technologies that meet the needs of auto manufacturers and that better support the growth of the electric vehicle industry as a whole."

As a global leader in the industry, CATL has 20 years' experience in making world class, innovative and reliable lithium-ion batteries. Beyond that, CATL is continuously innovating to stay at the forefront of the field. At the IAA exhibition, CATL battery experts will share insights on technology trends and the latest EV battery solutions, including the challenges of existing products, BMS design and smart manufacturing at the CATL booth.

With Europe as a key region for the company's strategic growth and investment, CATL has developed close partnerships with top tier European OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Products developed jointly with its OEM partners to deliver superior performance will be introduced to the market in the near future. Together with its global partners, CATL is dedicated to powering life through continuous innovation in e-mobility and driving the world with renewable energy.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion power and energy storage batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery system for new energy vehicle and energy storage system. In 2018, the company's sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide, and its product sales volume ranked first in the world (according to data from SNE Research).

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 24,000 employees around the world and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Shanghai and Xining (Qinghai Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA) and Vancouver (Canada). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu and Qinghai provinces, and the Europe plant located in Erfurt, Germany, as well as the first overseas plant, is under construction. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.