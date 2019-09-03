Vehicle-to-grid functions could soon become increasingly important. While policymakers discuss the necessary regulations in other nations, the Netherlands government is motoring ahead with the technology.Any government which truly wants widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) needs to roll its sleeves up and get on with installing charging infrastructure. The Dutch government is showing how by being in the vanguard of technological development again as the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management announced support for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers which can help balance loads on ...

