

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved sharply lower in early trading on Tuesday as traders return to their desks following the long holiday weekend. The major averages have slid firmly into negative territory, partly offsetting the strong gains posted last week.



Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but stuck in the red. The Dow is down 360.61 points or 1.4 percent at 26,042.67, the Nasdaq is down 75.61 points or 1 percent at 7,887.27 and the S&P 500 is down 24.46 points or 0.8 percent at 2,902.00.



Initial selling pressure was generated in reaction to new tariffs taking effect over the Labor Day weekend in the escalating U.S.-China trade.



The U.S. officially imposed a 15 percent tariff on approximately $112 billion worth of Chinese imports, leading to Chinese retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars worth of U.S. goods.



President Donald Trump repeated his claim in remarks to reporters on Sunday that China is paying for the tariffs by devaluing their currency.



Trump indicated U.S. and Chinese officials still plan to meet for trade talks this month but argued the U.S. 'can't allow China to rip us off anymore as a country.'



In a series of tweets this morning, Trump threatened to get tougher on China if he wins re-election and dismissed suggestions that he work with the European Union to go after Chinese trade practices.



Stocks saw further downside following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in three years.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August after dipping to 51.2 in July, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 51.0.



With the bigger than expected decrease, the PMI dropped below 50 for the first time since August of 2016 and hit its lowest level since January of 2016.



'Comments from the panel reflect a notable decrease in business confidence,' said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'August saw the end of the PMI expansion that spanned 35 months, with steady expansion softening over the last four months.'



Energy stocks are turning in some of the market's worst performances on the day amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for October delivery is plunging $2.18 to $52.92 a barrel, as the data has raised concerns about the outlook for demand.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 3 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 2.3 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.6 percent.



Substantial weakness has also emerged among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.



Banking, semiconductor, and biotechnology stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while gold stocks are bucking the downtrend amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slid by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are down by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher on the heels of the disappointing manufacturing data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.9 basis points at 1.447 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX