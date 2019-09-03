Broad Range of Thought-Provoking Non-Fiction in LibraryBub Selection for September

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, which has been working with all major libraries for four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The September list of praiseworthy books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have been well received by critics and are already proving popular with readers. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Bestselling novelist Amanda Hampson recalls that "growing up in the country, our family visits to the municipal library in town were a looked- forward-to event. Money was tight and we didn't have television, so books were our portal to the wider world... I still remember the sense of anticipation as we drove through the darkening countryside towards the golden world of the library… I was devoted to reading. I read in bed, in the bath, while I did chores and instead of doing chores. I loved being lost in worlds beyond my imagining. It was reading that inspired my dream of being an author. I wanted to be able to articulate a story and delight readers in the way that these books delighted me." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is September's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

After the Fog (Book One of the Donora Story Collection series) by Kathleen Shoop ISBN: 978-1469935706

Romance

To Gamble on an Earl (Book Two of the Men of Waterloo series)by Diane Dario ISBN: 978-1796958966

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Apollo's Raven (Book One of the Curse of Clansmen and Kings series) by Linnea Tanner ISBN: 978-1948543293

Encounters with Demons (Book One of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P.A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386581

Demons at War (Book Two of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P.A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386604

Gray Wolf (Book Two of the Legends of Ansu series) by J.W. Webb ISBN: 978-0998773643

Protectors of the Grid (Book One of the Shaman Chronicles series) by Barbara Snow ISBN: 978-1095636633

Young Adult

Death's Song (Book One of the Luther Chronicles series) by Matthew Yard ISBN: 978-1791784065

Unrest: a coming-of-age story beneath the Alborz Mountains by Sandra Ann Heath ISBN 978-0996551717

Children's

Chickie and the Great Barnyard Benefit by Bee Urabazo ISBN: 978-1543966992

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

Chasing Ordinary (Sequel to Far Outside the Ordinary) by Prissy Elrod ISBN: 978-0991242092

In Those Other Lands by Caroline VanTongeren Mertens ISBN: 978-1544728971

Special Hidden Talents: The Missing Link - Amadi's Story by Chineme Noke ISBN: 978-1999679507

Business

The Value of Water: a compendium of essays by smart CEOs by Donna Vincent Roa ISBN: 978-0990733102

Health & Fitness

Atrial Fibrillation Explained: understanding the next cardiac epidemic by Warrick Bishop ISBN: 978-1684544257

Philosophy

Revealers and Revelations: a philosophical approach to scientific literature by Lakhwinder Singh Multani ISBN: 978-9388855853

Politics & Social Sciences

Primal: Why We Long to Be Wild and Free by Nate Summers ISBN: 978-1493044634

Religion & Spirituality

Bring the Light to School: how you can empower Christian students and bring hope to K-12 by Ingrid DeDecker ISBN: 978-1732147324

365 Blessings to Heal Myself and the World by Pierre Pradervand ISBN: 978-1785357299

Self-Help

Paving Your Path: what's next for high school graduates by Kim Nugent ISBN: 978-0578517643

Non-fiction author Alan N. McClain is excited by the "excellent discoverability among major media" that LibraryBub achieves for his books. Impressed by the "amazing responses in open and click results" generated by the LibraryBub newsletter, he considers the service to be "beyond comparison".

