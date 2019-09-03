Ardigen Was Accepted Into the Prestigious TESLA Consortium Working to Improve Personalization of Immunotherapies

KRAKÓW, Poland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Ardigen was accepted into the international Tumour neoantigEn SeLection Alliance (TESLA). The consortium was founded by the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Cancer Research Institute (CRI). TESLA is a global effort of nearly 40 groups coming from top academia, biotech and big pharma organizations focusing on reaching the best neoantigen prediction for personalization of cancer immunotherapies.

Ardigen's neoantigen prediction platform called 'ArdImmune Vax' employs state of the art bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence to suggest an optimal set of neoantigens to be used as targets for cancer vaccines or adoptive cell therapies. The heart of the platform is a proprietary algorithm - 'ArdImmune Rank' - built to predict the neoantigen's probability to elicit immune response. Such unique approach to the assessment of neoantigen's potential immunogenicity along with a set of other features, e.g. safety evaluation excluding peptides subject to off-target reactions or central tolerance mechanism, are what made Ardigen an attractive partner for TESLA consortium.

"Ardigen's unique Artificial Intelligence approach will significantly increase accurate identification of immunogenic neoantigens. It will enable cancer vaccines and adoptive cell therapies to increase immunotherapy response rates. Our goal is to help more oncology patients benefit from immunotherapies in the future." - Comments the CEO of Ardigen, Janusz Homa.

