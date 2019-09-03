(General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Carrefour (Paris:CA):
Date
Total number of
Real number of voting
Theoretical number of
31 August 2019
807 265 504
1 019 745 350
1 029 202 889
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 2 018 163 760
Registered office: 93 avenue de Paris 91300 Massy France
Registered at the Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
