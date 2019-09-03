KALRAY: AUBASS' AUTOSAR ADAPTIVE PLATFORM SOLUTION PORTED ON KALRAY'S INTELLIGENT PROCESSOR

Enables automotive high-performance computing for autonomous driving and central computing

requiring real-time processing of large data and heterogeneous applications



Tokyo - Japan, Grenoble - France, September 3, 2019 - AUBASS CO., LTD. and Kalray Corporation (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) today announced that its AUBIST Adaptive Platform, a solution compliant with AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform specification, is now ported and supports Kalray MPPA® intelligent processor. Such complete solution has been already delivered to pre-selected major car manufacturers.

AUTOSAR ("AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture") is a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor and software industries to develop and introduce an open, standardized software architecture for automotive ECUs (electronic control units). The "core partners" of AUTOSAR are the BMW Group, Bosch, Continental, Daimler AG, Ford, General Motors, PSA Group, Toyota and the Volkswagen Group. Compared to AUTOSAR Classic Platform, the Adaptive Platform is based on multi-process POSIX[1] operating systems and allows the applications and features of an automotive high-performance ECU to evolve throughout the lifecycle of a vehicle, including Over-The-Air updates.

AUBIST Adaptive Platform is a software platform that is compliant to the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform specification for the high-performance computing of in-vehicle systems. It is integrated with AUBIST OS POSIX, a POSIX-compliant Real-Time OS with unique distributed microkernel design that fully supports Kalray MPPA® Manycore architecture, enabling Adaptive Applications to seamlessly utilize the Manycore parallel processing computing power.

AUBIST AP's support for Kalray MPPA Coolidge makes it one of the best platforms for high-performance computing of automotive systems such as ADAS and autonomous driving, which require real-time processing of a huge sensor data, image/voice processing, and encryption/signal processing.

"AUBIST Adaptive Platform maximizes Kalray's MPPA® processor performance and enables integrated power efficient system development., We are very excited to expand the use of Kalray's MPPA intelligent processor for AUTOSAR compliant platforms," said Stéphane Cordova, Vice-President of Embedded Business Unit at Kalray.

"AUBIST Adaptive Platform's support for Kalray's MPPA® enhanced the lineup of high-performance automotive platforms for ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems) and autonomous driving. Kalray has unique technology to achieve extremely high computing performance and energy efficiency. In contrast to server processors, Kalray's MPPA® can be utilized in real-time systems. The combination of Kalray's processor and our AUBIST Adaptive Platform allows system development with high computing capability and real-time performance, providing platforms for the next-generation of intelligent in-vehicle systems," said Hasegawa Katsutoshi, Director of, AUBASS CO., LTD.

[1] POSIX: The Portable Operating System Interface is a family of standards specified by the IEEE Computer Society for maintaining compatibility between operating systems.

