

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks continue to see considerable weakness in mid-day trading on Tuesday. The major averages have climbed off their worst levels of the day but remain firmly in negative territory.



The Dow is down 333.75 points or 1.3 percent at 26,069.53 after ending last Friday's trading at its best closing level in almost a month. The Nasdaq is down 70.40 points or 0.9 percent at 7,892.48 and the S&P 500 is down 21.57 points or 0.7 percent at 2,904.89.



Initial selling pressure was generated in reaction to new tariffs taking effect over the Labor Day weekend in the escalating U.S.-China trade.



The U.S. officially imposed a 15 percent tariff on approximately $112 billion worth of Chinese imports, leading to Chinese retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars worth of U.S. goods.



President Donald Trump repeated his claim in remarks to reporters on Sunday that China is paying for the tariffs by devaluing their currency.



Trump indicated U.S. and Chinese officials still plan to meet for trade talks this month but argued the U.S. 'can't allow China to rip us off anymore as a country.'



In a series of tweets this morning, Trump threatened to get tougher on China if he wins re-election and dismissed suggestions that he work with the European Union to go after Chinese trade practices.



Stocks saw further downside following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in three years.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August after dipping to 51.2 in July, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 51.0.



With the bigger than expected decrease, the PMI dropped below 50 for the first time since August of 2016 and hit its lowest level since January of 2016.



'Comments from the panel reflect a notable decrease in business confidence,' said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'August saw the end of the PMI expansion that spanned 35 months, with steady expansion softening over the last four months.'



A separate report from the Commerce Department showing construction spending inched up by less than expected in the month of July.



Sector News



Steel stocks have shown a significant move to the downside on the day, giving back ground following the substantial rebound seen over the three previous sessions.



The NYSE Arca Steel Index has plunged by 3.1 percent, pulling back toward the nearly three-year closing low set a week ago.



Considerable weakness also remains visible among energy stocks, although selling pressure has waned as the price of crude oil has climbed off its worst levels of the day.



After hitting a low of $52.84 a barrel amid concerns about the outlook for demand, crude for October delivery is down $1.70 to $53.40 a barrel.



Banking, biotechnology and semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while gold stocks continue to buck the downtrend amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher on the heels of the disappointing manufacturing data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.5 basis points at 1.451 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX