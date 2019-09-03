Web Presence: Business Consultant Billy Baugham Improves Supply Chain Management Systems in Aerospace Organizations

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2019 / What exactly is the secret of any organization's success? It is the ability to clearly understand how every input and output interacts within the value-stream of a supply chain management operating system (vSCMOS)! Possessing and using that knowledge correctly yields absolute strategic advantage. The result...is the ability to predict which improvements should be targeted to produce the most optimal performance and efficiency. When managed properly, a vSCMOS empowers businesses to exceed their financial objectives, decrease required inventory, consistently exceed customer expectations, and cultivate an uncompromising reputation in the industry.

Billy Baugham is a business consultant who has used his razor-sharp acumen, spanning over 25 years, establishing new client relationships, offer strategic planning and leadership advice, foster workflow optimization, implement lean solutions, and drive regulatory compliance within the aerospace industry.

As a servant leader, Billy Baugham has helped companies improve productivity, process quality while reducing costs and offsetting risks. He has been responsible for significant improvements to regulatory compliance processes for aerospace suppliers. One of Billy Baugham's core strengths is his ability to mentor teams on how to identify, collect and analyze critical vSHMOS process data.

So how can companies beat the complexity of the modern-day supply chain? This businessman shares three best vSHMOS practices.

1. Strike an Equilibrium Between Human Intellect and Technology

Recent trends suggest that key players in the aviation space are unable to stay abreast of advancements in modern technology.

Billy Baugham stands by his findings, gleaned through years of experience on the ground studying supply chains up close; automation, robotics and standardization practices do tend to get the best of suppliers, especially if they aren't properly trained to take advantage of these and attain a continuous momentum.

In the past, hardware infrastructure and software setbacks were known to cause significant delays in the supply chain. These experiences highlight the importance of balancing processes and machinery with human intellect. To wit, it is inadvisable to blindly rely on automation to perform all high-priority tasks. Organizations that foundationally understand proper balance in human-to-automation dominate their industry.

2. Predict Supply Disruptions

When future demand is poorly forecasted, supply chain constraints and breakdowns become all the more pronounced. This can be mitigated using a bilateral vSHMOS approach.

On this point, Billy Baugham shares, "The short-term strategy addresses monthly, quarterly and annual purchases that are typically undertaken as impulse investments. Longer-term strategies are designed to lock down partnership-contracts with the tiered supply base. Cultivating a mutually shared vision and mission with internal and external suppliers insulates against conflicting business strategies.

The key to forging valuation relationships with suppliers? Taking the time to truly understand their business while also ensuring that they understand yours.

3. Turn to Big Data to Offset Challenges

Billy Baugham points out, "When the right data is available, it becomes actionable." To precisely identify macro trends in time and gain that elusive edge, Big Data could be a major ally.

Aerospace companies may just be able to glean insights and respond to them sooner, thereby decreasing backlogs and enhancing the supply chain mechanism. Organizations must continue to improve how to aggregate market information is utilized to best understand its connection to isolated elements of supply; whether that's by part, by commodity or by location.

Research shows that Big Data will help organizations get an actionable glimpse into the future of consumer demand.

More on Billy Baugham

Billy Baugham is a renowned personality in the aerospace sphere, leading over a dozen conferences for top-tier Fortune 500 companies.

The businessman has worked with Bell Helicopter and the U.S. Army in the capacity of a customer support leader to develop a suite of technical publications for a new turbine-powered helicopter. Further, he developed depot proposals valued at more than $30 million dollars.

Billy Baugham's experience isn't limited to aerospace, but also extends to contact centers and staffing firms. Having a laundry list of accomplishments that precedes him, the entrepreneur shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. He continues to develop innovative management and quality leadership tactics to transform the modern-day enterprise.

